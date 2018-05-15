About this product
Smells pungent and sweet with a hint of pine, but is quite exquisite at the same time. As for the taste, it is indescribable. It is earthly and has a light kush taste, but is a bit more rare and airy. Its high easily lasts for more than two hours and is top notch. Even though you will feel a mellow impact, you will not have to worry about experiencing paranoia that is usually the case with other similar strains. It is safe to say it is transcendental as you will be bursting with new ideas.
This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.