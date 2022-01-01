About this product
Chemdawg x Hindu Kush
Expect a hard, mixed high with intense euphoria followed by serious couch-lock. The cerebral boost from OG Kush is ideal for depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety, while the heavy body high can help with pain and nausea. OG Kush is also used to treat Alzheimer's disease. OG Kush has an earthy, wood taste and a strong pine scent.
Expect a hard, mixed high with intense euphoria followed by serious couch-lock. The cerebral boost from OG Kush is ideal for depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety, while the heavy body high can help with pain and nausea. OG Kush is also used to treat Alzheimer's disease. OG Kush has an earthy, wood taste and a strong pine scent.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.