About this product

The aromas of sweet fruity spices and earthy diesel are released. The flavor is very sweet and fruity with a spicy exhale that turns slightly pungent and herbal as you continue to toke. The Oil Spill high has a definite creeping effect, building in the background before you suddenly feel its full fury. You'll feel totally euphoric with a building lifted effect that expands throughout both mind and body, leaving you totally calmed and relaxed with an overall feeling of happiness and ease. Oil Spill is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, appetite loss or nausea, depression and chronic fatigue.