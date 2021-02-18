About this product
The lineage of Orange Cake gives it a rich and complex flavor profile. Smooth notes of citrus, pepper, and fresh earth can be detected when smoked or vaped.The dominate terpenes of Orange Cake are Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene, and Pinene. This strain is reputed by its reviewers as producing a heady and sedative high that can leave the user hazy, dazed, and worry free.
Orange Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange with Mimosa. This strain produces heady and hazy effects that leave the consumer in a state of bliss. Like the name suggests, Orange Cake features a tart and tangy citrus-based flavor profile. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and pain. Growers say Orange Cake comes in tall, fluffy buds with yellow and green foliage contrasted by bright orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by NameSeeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.