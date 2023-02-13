(Orange Cake Pop) Orange Push Pop x Wedding Cake

(Tongue Splasher) Gushers x Rainbow Chip



(Orange Cake Pop) Users of Orange Cake Pop will feel effects that are cerebral in nature, causing blood to rush to your brain. You will feel very happy and upbeat, allowing you to get on your feet to do whatever it is you need to do. This strain has been reported by users throughout the years as a strain that provides an intense boost of euphoric energy. You'll want to get up on your feet and do something active! There is a strong citrus taste that is also sweet, providing amazing flavor and an energizing high to go with it. However, when you want to sit down and relax, you're able to do that too. This is a flexible strain that is useful in different scenarios, making it a popular strain for those on the go. Likewise, for those needing relaxation and medical effects. Those using Orange Cake Pop medically have said this strain is effective in alleviating depression, anxiety, and pain. (Tongue Splasher) This bud is reported to enliven the senses with a unique mix of fruity and gassy flavors.

