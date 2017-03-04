Orange Creamsicle Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

Orange Crush X Juicy Fruit

This bud is infamous among users and non-users alike for its super creamy and vanilla citrus flavor that stays on your tongue long after you take a toke. The aroma is just as amazing, with hints of tangy bright citrus wrapped up in cream and sugar and topped with vanilla and a touch of earth. If you think you'll be addicted to this flavor, wait until you feel its effects. The Orange Creamsicle high starts with a slowly building euphoric lift that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely relaxed in both mind and body. As your mood climbs, so will your energy level until you reach a peak of pure happiness and motivation, at which you'll be hit with a sense of calm and a touch of lethargy.

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Crush with Juicy Fruit. This strain produces happy and uplifting effects that help clear your mind. With a THC content in the high 20% range, medical marijuana patients choose Orange Creamsicle to treat conditions like chronic nausea and anxiety. As the name suggests, this pungent strain has a loud citrus flavor and aroma. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about you experience by leaving a review.

