Orange Crush X Juicy Fruit



This bud is infamous among users and non-users alike for its super creamy and vanilla citrus flavor that stays on your tongue long after you take a toke. The aroma is just as amazing, with hints of tangy bright citrus wrapped up in cream and sugar and topped with vanilla and a touch of earth. If you think you'll be addicted to this flavor, wait until you feel its effects. The Orange Creamsicle high starts with a slowly building euphoric lift that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely relaxed in both mind and body. As your mood climbs, so will your energy level until you reach a peak of pure happiness and motivation, at which you'll be hit with a sense of calm and a touch of lethargy.

Show more