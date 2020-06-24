About this product
The flavor is tangy and citrusy while the smell has strong, sweet notes of orange. The effects of this strain are powerful euphoria, deep physical relaxation, happiness, sleepiness, and a potent case of the munchies. That alone makes this a great tool in treating eating or wasting disorders, but Orange Kush is also a good choice for patients who suffer from anxiety, depression, ADHD, inflammation, migraine headaches, muscle spasms, and aches and pains.
Orange Kush, also known as "Orange OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Bud and OG Kush. The effects of this strain eases the body into relaxation while lifting moods with a sweet and tangy citrus flavor. Orange Kush is resistant to most pests and mold. It has long, dense buds with many orange hairs and trichome crystals.
Orange Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
560 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
