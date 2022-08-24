About this product
The flavor is tangy and citrusy while the smell has strong, sweet notes of orange. The effects of this strain are powerful euphoria, deep physical relaxation, happiness, sleepiness, and a potent case of the munchies. That alone makes this a great tool in treating eating or wasting disorders, but Orange Kush is also a good choice for patients who suffer from anxiety, depression, ADHD, inflammation, migraine headaches, muscle spasms, and aches and pains.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
412064