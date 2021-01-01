About this product

The Orange Sherbet high is very relaxing and calming in nature, with a slightly euphoric onset that leaves you uplifted and happy. This is accompanied by a body buzz that leaves you completely relaxed with a sense of ease. If you are into citrus-flavored marijuana, then Orange Sherbert marijuana strain is sure to appeal to your senses. Finely balanced and flavorful, the hybrid has 50% Indica and 50% Sativa traits that produce a mild, pleasing, sustained high