The high first hits you with a mildly uplifting cerebral effect with mellow clear-headedness and a slight sense of energy. This head high slowly builds into an insanely relaxing warming body high that leaves you completely sedated with complete pain relief in both mind and body. This state of lazy relaxation has no ceiling, and will continue to grow until you are gently lulled into a deep and peaceful uninterrupted sleep. Because of these serene effects and its moderate THC level, Oregon Diesel is a favorite strain for treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud as a classic aroma of earthy diesel with a hint of fragrant pine and a taste of woody earth with a lavender diesel aftertaste that is surprisingly pleasant.