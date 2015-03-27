Avitas
Oregon Diesel Cured Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The high first hits you with a mildly uplifting cerebral effect with mellow clear-headedness and a slight sense of energy. This head high slowly builds into an insanely relaxing warming body high that leaves you completely sedated with complete pain relief in both mind and body. This state of lazy relaxation has no ceiling, and will continue to grow until you are gently lulled into a deep and peaceful uninterrupted sleep. Because of these serene effects and its moderate THC level, Oregon Diesel is a favorite strain for treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud as a classic aroma of earthy diesel with a hint of fragrant pine and a taste of woody earth with a lavender diesel aftertaste that is surprisingly pleasant.
Oregon Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
