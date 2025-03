MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) x Oregon Diesel



Oregon MAC is a potent indica strain resulting from the cross of MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) and Oregon Diesel. This strain has a powerful aroma profile consisting of earthy, diesel, and citrus notes, while its flavor is sweet and nutty. Oregon MAC is known for its potent effects, which include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. The strain is popular with users seeking relief from stress, anxiety, and pain, making it a versatile strain for recreational and medicinal purposes. The potency of Oregon MAC is believed to be around 20-25% THC.

