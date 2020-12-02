London Pound Cake X Kush Mints



This delicious bud is perfect for any hybrid lover, with long-lasting effects that will have you feeling lifted yet calm for hours on end. The high starts with a slow build of effects, creeping into your mind with a subtle lifted feeling. You’ll find your mood boosted and your mental pains washed away as you reach higher and higher into happy relaxation. This sense will soon work its way throughout your entire body, lulling you into a calmed and kicked-back state that can have some couch-lock to it, too, at times. In combination with its high 17-20% average THC level, these effects make Pancakes a great choice for treating those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, inflammation, chronic pain, depression and chronic fatigue. This bud has a sweet and creamy fruity berry flavor with a nutty pancake-like exhale. The aroma is just as delightful, with a smell of freshly cooked pancakes topped with creamy fruits and light spices. Pancakes buds have oversized and fat heart-shaped bright neon green nugs with thin orange airs and a coating of tiny golden white crystal trichomes.

