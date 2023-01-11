(Papaya Cookies) Papaya x Animal Cookies (Cherry OG) Cherry Thai x Afghani x Lost Coast OG



(Papaya Cookies)Deep, Sweet, Fruit, and especially papaya on the nose. Tastes like sweet candy and cookies. The looks on this bud is also insane, nice light green hues combines with orange hairs, purp, and a tone of trichomes. The high from this flower is amazing, it is very euphoric, gets you lost, and is a heavy high. (Cherry OG) Most typically, this strain is recognized by its diesel aroma with the traces of cherry combined with it. The flavor will be exotic and fruity in nature and is capable of producing a euphoric feeling to the users. This strain is found to be effective in relieving anxiety and can be able to provide the uplift and whole body relaxation. This would also act well with pains and nausea.