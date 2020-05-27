Loading…
Papaya Punch Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Famous for its super sweet flavor and head-spinning effects, Papaya Punch is perfect for any indica lover who really wants to kick back and relax after a long and stressful day. The high starts with a slight lift, filling you with a sense of cerebral calm and ease that's blissful and heady in nature. As your mind settles into this relaxing state, you'll feel an influx of creativity and sociability that lends itself incredibly well to any conversation with friends. A deep-felt body high comes next, creeping into your limbs before leaving you feeling heavy and immovable, fully couch-locked and pretty happy about it. This combination quickly turns sedative, leaving you sleepy, fading in and out before you finally pass out. Papaya Punch is often chosen to treat conditions such as insomnia, chronic stress or PTSD, chronic pain and depression. This bud has a sweet tropical berry flavor with a lightly spicy exhale. The aroma is very similar too, although with a notable punch of cheese to it.

About this strain

Picture of Papaya Punch
Papaya Punch

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

Papaya Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Avitas
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.