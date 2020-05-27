About this product

Famous for its super sweet flavor and head-spinning effects, Papaya Punch is perfect for any indica lover who really wants to kick back and relax after a long and stressful day. The high starts with a slight lift, filling you with a sense of cerebral calm and ease that's blissful and heady in nature. As your mind settles into this relaxing state, you'll feel an influx of creativity and sociability that lends itself incredibly well to any conversation with friends. A deep-felt body high comes next, creeping into your limbs before leaving you feeling heavy and immovable, fully couch-locked and pretty happy about it. This combination quickly turns sedative, leaving you sleepy, fading in and out before you finally pass out. Papaya Punch is often chosen to treat conditions such as insomnia, chronic stress or PTSD, chronic pain and depression. This bud has a sweet tropical berry flavor with a lightly spicy exhale. The aroma is very similar too, although with a notable punch of cheese to it.