Lemon OG X Headband



Paris OG is an indica-heavy strain, though the exact ratio of sativa to indica isn't widely known. The full, heavy body high is calming and sleepy, so Paris OG is also good for insomnia, and it induces euphoria, happiness, and a tingly sensation. Expect a woody diesel smell with hints of flowers and pine needles, matched with a flavor of flowers, citrus, and pine. The nugs are huge and sticky. Negatives aren't commonly reported, but dry mouth and red eyes are usually the most likely. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

