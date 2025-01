Paris OG X The Menthol



Named after the classic diamond setting, this bud has a beautiful appearance and delicious aroma that will have you drooling instantly. Like its namesake diamond setting, Pave has a beautifully sparkling appearance, with dense diamond-shaped forest green nugs with deep purple undertones, lots of thin red-orange hairs and a coating of frosty, chunky bright white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each dazzling little nugget, aromas of spicy peppery menthol and sweet sugary grapes are released, intensifying in potency the more that you toke. The flavor is of sweet fruity plums, fresh grapes and a punch of spicy menthol. The Pave high will hit you pretty quickly after you exhale, taking on your brain before taking hold of your body. You'll find your mental state filled with a tingly euphoria that puts a smile on your face and a pep in your step. This tingle will soon turn buzzy and work its way throughout your entire body, eventually leaving you physically stoned and hopelessly couch-locked.

read more