OG Kush x Unknown Strain
Users describe the Peach OG high as having an immediate onset of a mildly uplifting euphoria that leaves you slightly energized with a sense of focus and motivation. This head high fades into a relaxing warming body buzz that slowly ebbs throughout your body, leaving you slightly sedated yet relaxed and happy. In all, these effects are very mellow, making Peach OG ideal for all levels of users. Due to these effects, Peach OG is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, nerve damage, mild depression, and muscle spasms. Peach OG is famous among cannabis users or its delicious aroma of peach cobbler and taste of spicy peach that sweetens upon exhale.
Peach OG effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
