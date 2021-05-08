OG Kush x Unknown Strain



Users describe the Peach OG high as having an immediate onset of a mildly uplifting euphoria that leaves you slightly energized with a sense of focus and motivation. This head high fades into a relaxing warming body buzz that slowly ebbs throughout your body, leaving you slightly sedated yet relaxed and happy. In all, these effects are very mellow, making Peach OG ideal for all levels of users. Due to these effects, Peach OG is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, nerve damage, mild depression, and muscle spasms. Peach OG is famous among cannabis users or its delicious aroma of peach cobbler and taste of spicy peach that sweetens upon exhale.