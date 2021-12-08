About this product
The flavor is nutty and earthy with a rich herbal overtone. The aroma follows the same profile, with an earthy herbal overtone that's accented by rich nuttiness. As soon as you exhale, the effects of Peanut Butter Breath will sink in, starting with a cerebral lift before spreading throughout the rest of your body in tingly waves of energy. These tingles start in the back of your neck and spine before spreading their buzzing tendrils throughout the entirety of your body, leaving you hopelessly relaxed, kicking back without a care in the world Peanut Butter Breath is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, depression, chronic stress, or chronic pain.
About this strain
Peanut Butter Breath, also known as "Peanut Butter" and "Peanut Breath," is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its sedating effects. Crossed with Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, Peanut Butter Breath has a unique nutty and earthy terpene profile when smoked. Beyond the terps, this strain will bring you down into a quality state of chill and relaxation. Originally from ThugPug Genetics, Peanut Butter Breath is very popular and there are many Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath crosses out there—breeders Clout King have one called “Peanut Butter Cup.”
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
238 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
