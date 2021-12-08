The flavor is nutty and earthy with a rich herbal overtone. The aroma follows the same profile, with an earthy herbal overtone that's accented by rich nuttiness. As soon as you exhale, the effects of Peanut Butter Breath will sink in, starting with a cerebral lift before spreading throughout the rest of your body in tingly waves of energy. These tingles start in the back of your neck and spine before spreading their buzzing tendrils throughout the entirety of your body, leaving you hopelessly relaxed, kicking back without a care in the world Peanut Butter Breath is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, depression, chronic stress, or chronic pain.