Avitas
Peanut Butter Breath Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Do-Si-Dos x Mendo Breath F2
The flavor is nutty and earthy with a rich herbal overtone. The aroma follows the same profile, with an earthy herbal overtone that's accented by rich nuttiness. As soon as you exhale, the effects of Peanut Butter Breath will sink in, starting with a cerebral lift before spreading throughout the rest of your body in tingly waves of energy. These tingles start in the back of your neck and spine before spreading their buzzing tendrils throughout the entirety of your body, leaving you hopelessly relaxed, kicking back without a care in the world Peanut Butter Breath is often chosen to treat conditions such as appetite loss or nausea, depression, chronic stress, or chronic pain.
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!