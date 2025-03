Peanut Butter Breath x Purple Pancakes



Peanut Butter Pancakes is an indica dominant strain that is a cross between Peanut Butter Breath and Purple Pancakes. Peanut Butter Breath itself is the offspring of two popular strains, Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath. Purple Pancakes, on the other hand, is a cross between two classic strains, Blueberry and Pancakes. The result is a deliciously sweet and nutty flavored strain with relaxing and euphoric effects. Peanut Butter Pancakes has become a popular strain among cannabis enthusiasts for its unique taste and potent high.

