About this product
Pineapple Cake blends nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits for a delicious flavor that will leave you begging for more. The aroma is very sweet and tropical with an herbal nutty overtone that's slightly earthy and spicy. The high has a nice lifted effect that soon fades into a relaxing and slightly sedative long lasting high. You'll feel a euphoric cerebral onset that fill you with pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts. A light tingly body high comes next, creeping up on you before suddenly taking hold and pulling you into a state of pure relaxation.
About this strain
Pineapple Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Muscle spasms
100% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.