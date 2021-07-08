Pineapple Cake blends nutty herbs with sweet tropical fruits for a delicious flavor that will leave you begging for more. The aroma is very sweet and tropical with an herbal nutty overtone that's slightly earthy and spicy. The high has a nice lifted effect that soon fades into a relaxing and slightly sedative long lasting high. You'll feel a euphoric cerebral onset that fill you with pure happiness and ease, pushing out any negative or racing thoughts. A light tingly body high comes next, creeping up on you before suddenly taking hold and pulling you into a state of pure relaxation.