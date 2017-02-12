About this product
Pineapple Thai is best known for its aroma of sweet tropical pineapple and its taste of sweet tropical pineapple that becomes spicy upon exhale. These buds have small to medium-sized fluffy neon green nugs with rich gold undertones and fiery orange hairs. These nugs are dusted with a fine layer of sandy white trichomes and sweet sticky resin. Users describe the Pineapple Thai high as the perfect wake-and-bake strain due to its immediate uplifting cerebral head high effects that leave you completely pain-free with growing waves of euphoric motivated energy.
About this strain
Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.
Pineapple Thai effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.