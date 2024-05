Cherry Pie X Girl Scout Cookies



Named for its gorgeous appearance and celebrity parentage, Pink Cookies is the perfect choice for any lover of delicious cookies strains. This bud has small grape-shaped bright neon green nugs with vivid purple undertones, furry yellow-orange hairs and a coating of frosty, lavender-tinted white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of spicy black pepper and sweet creamy caramel are released, accented by a touch of fresh cherries. The flavor is on the sweeter side of things, with a fresh fruity cherry overtone accented by nutty vanilla and creamy caramel. The Pink Cookies high is just as delightful, with a buzzy yet relaxing overtone that will have you feeling kicked back in no time at all. You'll feel creative with a lifted sense of pure euphoria that gets you giggling and chatting with anyone around you. A sleepy body high comes next, washing over you before leaving you feeling fully calmed and sedated, ready to doze off. Combined with its high 17-24% average THC level, these effects make Pink Cookies a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress, appetite loss or nausea, depression and insomnia.

