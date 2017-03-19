Lemon Skunk x Purple Kush x Unknown Strain



Pink Lemonade is a favorite of indica lovers all over. It has a flavor that's just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of sour earth accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused, although easily distracted at times. As your mood builds, you energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity.