About this product
Pink Lemonade is a favorite of indica lovers all over. It has a flavor that's just like its name suggests – sweet sugary fruits accented by lemon candy and a touch of mild earth. The aroma is of sour earth accented by sharp citrus and a touch of berry fruitiness. The Pink Lemonade high is just as amazing as its flavor, with uplifting effects that are surprisingly cerebral given its indica dominance. The high starts with an energetic boost that leaves you feeling euphoric and slightly focused, although easily distracted at times. As your mood builds, you energy may begin to wane, lulling you into a lazy introspective state filled with dreamy visions and a heightened sense of creativity.
About this strain
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Pink Lemonade effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.