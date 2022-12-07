Platinum OG X Zkittlez



Platinum Zkittlez, also known as “Zkittlez Platinum,” is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the iconic Platinum OG X Zkittlez strains. Named for its celebrity parentage and gorgeous appearance, Platinum Zkittlez is the perfect choice for any indica lover. Like its name suggests, Platinum Zkittlez has beautiful small, rounded forest green nugs with vibrant golden undertones, thin orange hairs and tiny, platinum and golden-tinted white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sparkling little nugget, aromas of sweet fruity berries, woody pine and earthy kush are released, accented by a subtle spice that's released as the nugs are burned away. The flavor is of sweet fruity berry candy with a lightly spicy kushy exhale. The Platinum Zkittlez high will hit you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a lifted sense of happy cerebral euphoria that has you soaring for hours on end. You'll feel calm yet creative, easily carrying on conversations with those around you about anything at all. A lightly relaxing body high rounds out the high, helping you to stretch out and settle down without an ache or pain to speak of. With these effects and its high 22-24% average THC level, Platinum Zkittlez is said to have an edge in treating chronic pain, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings or depression, migraines or headaches and inflammation.

