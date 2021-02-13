About this product
About this strain
Point Break effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!