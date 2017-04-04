Pre-98 Bubba Kush not only is it great for lazy days, but it is perfect for individuals who want to unwind at night. The strain is wrapped with an earthly aroma, which is pungent with a hint of citrus. However, you will be surprised to find out it actually has a coffee aftertaste to it while exhaling. After smoking it a deep relaxation sets in and allows you to relax while fending off depression and anxiety at the same time. Additionally, you will not have to worry about it wearing off right away as its effects lasts longer than what you would expect it to be.