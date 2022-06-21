About this product
Las Vegas Lemon Skunk x The OG #18
The effects of this strain make you feel sleepy and relaxed so that you can get rid of stress, and rid yourself of anything that is irritating you. he strain is good for people who want to sleep and are having trouble doing so. This strain is also particularly effective for increasing your appetite and getting rid of nauseous feelings that may come and go without occasion. This strain is good for making you feel euphoric and happy. It uplifts your mood and makes you feel creative and sleepy. This is good for you if you are under a lot of stress. Has a flavor of tangy lemon, with aromas of citrus, earthy, lemon, pungent, and sour.
The effects of this strain make you feel sleepy and relaxed so that you can get rid of stress, and rid yourself of anything that is irritating you. he strain is good for people who want to sleep and are having trouble doing so. This strain is also particularly effective for increasing your appetite and getting rid of nauseous feelings that may come and go without occasion. This strain is good for making you feel euphoric and happy. It uplifts your mood and makes you feel creative and sleepy. This is good for you if you are under a lot of stress. Has a flavor of tangy lemon, with aromas of citrus, earthy, lemon, pungent, and sour.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.