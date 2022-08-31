About this product
Bubble Gum X OG Kush
Famous for its super heavy and full-bodied high, Presidential OG Kush is a great choice for any experienced patient who is a true fan of indicas. The high has a subtle build of effects, sneaking into both mind and body with tingly waves of calm and happiness. You'll feel lifted yet relaxed with a sense of pure ease that weighs on the body with a pleasantly light heaviness, helping you to truly settle down and kick back. This combination can and will turn super sedative, leaving you dozing off before you know it and passed out before you even realize what's happening. This strain has a sweet and fruity berry bubblegum flavor with a lightly sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet fruity overtone accented by a punch of pungent woodiness and sour spicy citrus. Presidential OG Kush buds have oversized spade-shaped olive green nugs with thick red-orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of tiny, purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.
Famous for its super heavy and full-bodied high, Presidential OG Kush is a great choice for any experienced patient who is a true fan of indicas. The high has a subtle build of effects, sneaking into both mind and body with tingly waves of calm and happiness. You'll feel lifted yet relaxed with a sense of pure ease that weighs on the body with a pleasantly light heaviness, helping you to truly settle down and kick back. This combination can and will turn super sedative, leaving you dozing off before you know it and passed out before you even realize what's happening. This strain has a sweet and fruity berry bubblegum flavor with a lightly sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet fruity overtone accented by a punch of pungent woodiness and sour spicy citrus. Presidential OG Kush buds have oversized spade-shaped olive green nugs with thick red-orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of tiny, purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064