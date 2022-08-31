Bubble Gum X OG Kush



Famous for its super heavy and full-bodied high, Presidential OG Kush is a great choice for any experienced patient who is a true fan of indicas. The high has a subtle build of effects, sneaking into both mind and body with tingly waves of calm and happiness. You'll feel lifted yet relaxed with a sense of pure ease that weighs on the body with a pleasantly light heaviness, helping you to truly settle down and kick back. This combination can and will turn super sedative, leaving you dozing off before you know it and passed out before you even realize what's happening. This strain has a sweet and fruity berry bubblegum flavor with a lightly sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet fruity overtone accented by a punch of pungent woodiness and sour spicy citrus. Presidential OG Kush buds have oversized spade-shaped olive green nugs with thick red-orange hairs and a frosty thick coating of tiny, purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.