Pre-98 Bubba Kush X Sour Diesel



Users describe the Purple Diesel high as an insanely sneaky creeping high that is ideal for a wake-and-bake. It has a long onset time, but when it hits you, you'll suddenly be lifted and in a state of giggly euphoric bliss. You'll feel insanely creatively motivated with waves of energy yet completely relaxed in both mind and body. Due to these potent effects, Purple Diesel is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain due to injury or illness, and fatigue. This bud has an aroma of sweet pungent sour diesel and a taste of pungent sour diesel that intensifies upon exhale.