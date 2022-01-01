About this product
Pre-98 Bubba Kush X Sour Diesel
Users describe the Purple Diesel high as an insanely sneaky creeping high that is ideal for a wake-and-bake. It has a long onset time, but when it hits you, you'll suddenly be lifted and in a state of giggly euphoric bliss. You'll feel insanely creatively motivated with waves of energy yet completely relaxed in both mind and body. Due to these potent effects, Purple Diesel is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain due to injury or illness, and fatigue. This bud has an aroma of sweet pungent sour diesel and a taste of pungent sour diesel that intensifies upon exhale.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
