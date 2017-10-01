Larry OG x Grand Daddy Purps



You'll feel a slam of euphoria followed by a heady lift that launches you into a state of pure happiness. As your mind creeps higher and higher, your body will begin to drift away into a relaxing state that is very sedative and heady, often leading to a long and peaceful sleep. Purple Punch perfect for killing the effects of insomnia, chronic stress, nausea, chronic pain, and depression. You will smell aromas of earthy blueberries and grapes are released accented by a sweet herbal overtone. The flavor is very sweet with a vanilla blueberry taste that has a touch of slightly sour grape candy.

