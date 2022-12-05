About this product
You'll feel a slam of euphoria followed by a heady lift that launches you into a state of pure happiness. As your mind creeps higher and higher, your body will begin to drift away into a relaxing state that is very sedative and heady, often leading to a long and peaceful sleep. Purple Punch perfect for killing the effects of insomnia, chronic stress, nausea, chronic pain, and depression. You will smell aromas of earthy blueberries and grapes are released accented by a sweet herbal overtone. The flavor is very sweet with a vanilla blueberry taste that has a touch of slightly sour grape candy.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064