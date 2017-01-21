About this product
The high hits hard and fast with a soaring clear-headed euphoria that has no ceiling. As your insanely uplifted energy grows, your focus will fade, leaving you introspective and spacey as your mind soars. Although many users like to use Quantum Kush as a wake and bake, it would be best to use it on days that don't require very much attention to detail or energy expenditure, such as a day inside relaxing. Because of these powerful effects and its high THC level, Quantum Kush is said to be perfect for treating appetite loss, nausea, mild to moderate cases of depression, fatigue, and chronic pain. This has a classically appealing aroma of sweet skunky earth with a pungent effect when the nugs are split apart and a harshly pungent taste of tropical skunk with just a dash of savory earthiness upon exhale.
About this strain
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.
Quantum Kush effects
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.