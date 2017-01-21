Timewreck x Sweet Irish Kush



The high hits hard and fast with a soaring clear-headed euphoria that has no ceiling. As your insanely uplifted energy grows, your focus will fade, leaving you introspective and spacey as your mind soars. Although many users like to use Quantum Kush as a wake and bake, it would be best to use it on days that don't require very much attention to detail or energy expenditure, such as a day inside relaxing. Because of these powerful effects and its high THC level, Quantum Kush is said to be perfect for treating appetite loss, nausea, mild to moderate cases of depression, fatigue, and chronic pain. This has a classically appealing aroma of sweet skunky earth with a pungent effect when the nugs are split apart and a harshly pungent taste of tropical skunk with just a dash of savory earthiness upon exhale.