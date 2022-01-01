About this product
Master Kush X Hindu Kush X Montel's Pride
Rainbow Kush is a very potent medically, for the treatment of anxiety, chronic pain, stress, depression, fatigue, nausea, and muscle spasms. The genes propel the high in this strain, which comes with a deeply calming body buzz balanced by happy, focused cerebral effects. CBD concentrations are roughly one half of 1 percent, which is too low to suggest this as good treatment for conditions that respond to CBD, such as childhood epilepsy. Rainbow Kush produces green and purple nugs with red hairs; its smell is Skunky and Kushy with notes of pine, while the flavor is reminiscent of pine trees.
Rainbow Kush is a very potent medically, for the treatment of anxiety, chronic pain, stress, depression, fatigue, nausea, and muscle spasms. The genes propel the high in this strain, which comes with a deeply calming body buzz balanced by happy, focused cerebral effects. CBD concentrations are roughly one half of 1 percent, which is too low to suggest this as good treatment for conditions that respond to CBD, such as childhood epilepsy. Rainbow Kush produces green and purple nugs with red hairs; its smell is Skunky and Kushy with notes of pine, while the flavor is reminiscent of pine trees.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.