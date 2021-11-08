About this product
Rainbow Runtz has an earthy flavor with notes of pine and fresh berry. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing and after smoking this, you'll feel hungry and relaxed.
About this strain
Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” is an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Skittlez and DoSiDos. The effects of Rainbow Runtz are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and relaxed. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is earthy with notes of pine and berry. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make your eyes or mouth feel dry so it’s important to hydrate while you partake. Rainbow Runtz is most commonly found in the form of flower. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.