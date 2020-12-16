Loading…
Runtz Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent as the sticky little nugs are broken apart and burned. The Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body. As the Runtz high expands, you'll begin to feel a deeply calming effect spread through your limbs, leaving you totally sedated and couch-locked, immovable for hours and hours on end before you finally fall into a deep and peaceful sleep.

About this strain

Photo credit: Kandid Kush for Leafly
Runtz

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
404 people told us about effects:
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
36% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
