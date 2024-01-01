This infamous strain is a favorite of users everywhere thanks to its super powerful THC level and classic sativa effects. The high hits you fast and hard with a cerebral rush that leaves you feeling uplifted and euphoric with an overwhelming sense of laziness. As your happiness builds and builds, your mind will slowly fall into a sense of haziness that can make you feel slightly sedated and sleepy at times. With these heavy, long-lasting effects and its high THC level, SFV is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, insomnia, and inflammation. This bud has a classic OG flavor of sweet skunky earth topped with a touch of fresh pine and kush. The aroma takes a slightly pungent turn, with a sweet lemony pine overtone that's accented by heavy rotting skunk. SFV buds have lumpy popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with sparse orange hairs and a super sticky coating of sweet syrupy resin.
