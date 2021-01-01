About this product

The Santa Cruz high is described as a smooth and relaxing even high with a mix of cerebral and body highs. You'll feel stimulated, uplifted, and focused accompanied by a warming body buzz that leaves you relaxed with a body melting effect. Due to these potent indica and sativa effects, Santa Cruz is an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain due to injury or illness, Multiple Sclerosis, muscle inflammation, and depression. Santa Cruz buds have an aroma of sweet peppery citrus and a taste of sweet citrus with a spicy peppery exhale. This strain has dense round minty green leafy nugs with dark olive green undertones and a thick layering of almost translucent long thin amber hairs. These nugs are frosty with a thick layer of trichomes and sticky with sweet resin.