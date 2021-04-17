Loading…
Avitas

Secret Formula Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

HybridTHC 27%CBD

The diesel fuel aroma and lemony sour citrus flavors combine to create a strong cerebral effect that can help patients manage fatigue, insomnia and restlessness.

Euphoric
10% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
5% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
5% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
5% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
5% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
