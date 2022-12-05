Its aroma has a hint of citrus and earthy flavors as well. The strain has a mossy appearance that has a greenish and rust color. Sensi Strain has a good taste that is a mixture of earthy and citrus flavors. The positive effects of this strain are amazing. It has a strong calming effect on your nerves, making you feel happy and euphoric at the same time. You feel relaxed after smoking Sensi Star. It can also make you feel creative. Sensi Star is great for treating anxiety and depression of different kinds. You can also use it for curing hyperactivity. It is useful for inattentiveness and helps in improving focus and concentration on things. You can smoke Sensi Star when you are suffering from migraines, pain, insomnia and a loss in appetite.