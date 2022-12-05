About this product
Its aroma has a hint of citrus and earthy flavors as well. The strain has a mossy appearance that has a greenish and rust color. Sensi Strain has a good taste that is a mixture of earthy and citrus flavors. The positive effects of this strain are amazing. It has a strong calming effect on your nerves, making you feel happy and euphoric at the same time. You feel relaxed after smoking Sensi Star. It can also make you feel creative. Sensi Star is great for treating anxiety and depression of different kinds. You can also use it for curing hyperactivity. It is useful for inattentiveness and helps in improving focus and concentration on things. You can smoke Sensi Star when you are suffering from migraines, pain, insomnia and a loss in appetite.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064