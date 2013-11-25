About this product
Its aroma has a hint of citrus and earthy flavors as well. The strain has a mossy appearance that has a greenish and rust color. Sensi Strain has a good taste that is a mixture of earthy and citrus flavors. The positive effects of this strain are amazing. It has a strong calming effect on your nerves, making you feel happy and euphoric at the same time. You feel relaxed after smoking Sensi Star. It can also make you feel creative. Sensi Star is great for treating anxiety and depression of different kinds. You can also use it for curing hyperactivity. It is useful for inattentiveness and helps in improving focus and concentration on things. You can smoke Sensi Star when you are suffering from migraines, pain, insomnia and a loss in appetite.
Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Growers say this strain has crystal trichomes that sparkle against dark green and purple coloration. Sensi Star can be grown both indoors and outdoors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
