Sensi Star Live Resin All In One 1g
AvitasResin
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedTingly
- Helps with:StressPainAnxiety
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophylleneLimonene
Sensi Star effects are mostly calming.
Sensi Star potency is higher THC than average.
Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
