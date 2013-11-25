Loading…
Logo for the brand Avitas

Avitas

Sensi Star Live Resin Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Sensi Star effects

Reported by real people like you
521 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!