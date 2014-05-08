About this product
Sensi Star is a potent indica marijuana strain. The effects of this strain will make you feel relaxed and sedated from head-to-toe. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should use caution when smoking Sensi Star, as THC levels have been reported as high as 20%. Growers say this strain has crystal trichomes that sparkle against dark green and purple coloration. Sensi Star can be grown both indoors and outdoors. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.