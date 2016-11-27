About this product
Users describe the Sleestack high as a primarily cerebral high that leaves you sociable and uplifted. This bud has a slowly rising onset of a clear-headed energetic high that can have psychedelic tendencies if too much is consumed at one time. Due to these effects, Sleestack is ideal for treating patients suffering from MS, migraines, inflammation, and chronic pain due to injury or illness. Sleestack has a sweet citrusy pine aroma and a taste of pine with a sour lemon aftertaste.
About this strain
SleeStack is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by DNA Genetics. The large yields and sharp fuel flavors of Schrom combine with the vigorous growth and pungent, piney flavors of Martian Mean Green to create an uplifting hybrid with a rich fragrance. The effects of SleeStack have been described as energetic and alert, without causing paranoia or adding to anxieties. SleeStack is also known to create top-notch concentrates with heavy resin production and an intricate flavor profile.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.