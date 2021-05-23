About this product

Named for its gorgeous appearance and classic heritage, Snow Montana is the perfect choice for any classic indica lover. It has aromas of spicy wood and fresh earthy pine are released. The flavor is on the lighter side, with a slightly spicy yet sweet nutty overtone that's accented by touches of fresh woods and earth. The Snow Montana high comes on a few minutes after your final exhale, first filling your brain with a calming sense that pushes out any negative or racing thoughts, replacing them with a sense of focus and happiness. As your mind settles into this happy state, a relaxing body high will work its way into your physical form, helping you stretch out before lulling you into a state of pure sedation. these effects give Snow Montana an edge in treating chronic stress or anxiety, PTSD, insomnia, depression and mood swings.