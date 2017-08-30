Orange Cream Soda X Trainwreck



The taste of Sonic Screwdriver takes after its Orange Cream Soda parent, offering flavors of sweet citrus and creamy earth. The aroma, on the other hand, takes notes from both parents, bringing about a powerfully pungent bouquet of ripened spicy citrus and dank earth. Just like the aroma, Sonic Screwdriver flawlessly fuses the effects of both of its parent strains, drawing the mind numbing cerebral effects of Trainwreck and combining them with the motivating calm of Orange Cream Soda for an explosion of full body feels that is like taking a screwdriver to the head. The high hits you hard with a euphoric uplifted effect first, infusing you with a sense of creative energy and focused motivation.